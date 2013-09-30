UPDATE 1-Canada economy in July recovers from June's decline

OTTAWA, Sept 30 The Canadian economy recovered
in July from temporary disruptions the month before, growing by
0.6 percent, the highest in two years, after a 0.5 percent fall
in June, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Flooding in Alberta and a construction workers' strike in
Quebec had cut June's output. In July, construction increased by
1.9 percent after a 2.1 percent fall the month before. The Bank
of Canada had said it would look through June's troubles.
Despite July's positive number, gross domestic product for
the month was only 1.4 percent higher than in July 2012 and well
below the central bank's estimate of the potential growth in
output.
Manufacturing and mining and oil and gas extraction also
rose, helping goods production climb by 1.2 percent. Utilities
and the farm and forestry sector fell. Services rose by 0.3
percent, with gains in wholesale, retail, finance and insurance,
and arts and entertainment.
The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters survey was for
a 0.5 percent rise in July. The Statistics Canada data is
adjusted for inflation and for seasonal factors.
(Graphic for Canada produce prices:
)