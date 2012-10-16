WRAPUP 1-Good month for Canadian manufacturers, but can it last?

* August factory sales surprisingly strong
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 16 Canadian factory sales bounced
back in August after a two-month slump and foreign investors
continued to favor the country's capital markets that month,
according to data on Tuesday that contrasted with gloomy reports
on Monday.
The unexpected 1.5 percent jump in manufacturing sales in
August from July brought sales to the highest level since March
and suggested the economy picked up speed that month.
But in the longer run, most economists are still calling for
modest growth at best.
Statistics Canada said big gains in the oil sector partly
explained the strength, but also cautioned that the data would
likely be revised as oil refineries gradually resume normal
operations after partial shutdowns between April and June for
maintenance and retooling.
After outperforming the United States since the global
financial crisis and recouping all the jobs lost in the
downturn, Canada's economy is being buffeted by global woes.
Manufacturers are particularly exposed to the sluggish U.S.
economy.
Adding to the uncertainty, domestic economic data has
flip-flopped between upbeat and gloomy, leading analysts to
second-guess the numbers.
"We would fade the headline strength in manufacturing sales,
as this number could be revised lower by Statistics Canada,"
said Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
"Moreover, set against the backdrop of weak foreign demand,
the prospects for a robust rebound in manufacturing activity
over the balance of the year are dim," he wrote in a research
note to clients.
Economists rolled back their growth forecasts in a Reuters
poll earlier this month. Their median forecast is for 1.7
percent annualized growth in the third quarter and 2.0 percent
growth this year and next.
The petroleum and coal sector, motor vehicles and primary
metals were the biggest drivers of the manufacturing sales
success in August, Statscan said.
In volume terms, manufacturing sales rose 1.8 percent in the
month. New orders for factory goods rose 1.4 percent while
unfilled orders slid 0.7 percent. Inventories slipped 0.1
percent and the inventory-to-sales ratio eased to 1.32 from
1.34.
INVESTMENT HAVEN
As if on cue, the day after Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney described Canada as an attractive investment destination
in an uncertain world, Statscan data on Tuesday showed
foreigners kept adding Canadian securities to their portfolios.
Foreigners bought C$6.9 billion ($7.0 billion) in Canadian
securities in August, investing mainly in corporate bonds and
dumping stocks - the reverse of the previous month.
Still, they have accumulated C$19.5 billion in federal
government bonds so far in 2012, four times the amount bought in
the same period last year.
Carney said on Monday that capital inflows were pushing up
the value of the Canadian dollar and dampening growth but also
keeping longer-term interest rates low, which supports growth.
"The bank takes all of this into account when setting
monetary policy," he said.
The bank's next interest rate announcement is Oct. 23 and it
will release updated economic projections the following day.