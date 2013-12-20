WRAPUP 2-Canada inflation picks up but still in danger zone

* Inflation rate 0.9 pct in Nov, below Bank of Canada target
* Core inflation slips on month for 1.1 pct annual rate
* Bank of Canada seen staying vigilant on low inflation
* Retail sales unexpectedly slip 0.1 pct in October
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Dec 20 Canada's annual inflation rate
crept up to 0.9 percent in November from 0.7 percent in October
but it remained below the central bank's target range, ensuring
that chronically weak inflation will stay on policymakers' radar
as a top concern.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a 3-1/2-year low against the
U.S. dollar after the Statistics Canada inflation report, which
confirmed analysts' expectations that steep discounting by
retailers around "Black Friday" would prevent inflation from
gaining much momentum in the near term.
A separate report from Statscan on retail sales in October
showed unexpected weakness in the sector as purchases of cars
declined.
The consumer price index was flat month on month, with the
annual CPI rate pushed higher mainly by shelter and food costs,
while prices fell for health and personal care as well as for
clothing and footwear.
But the annual core CPI, closely watched by the Bank of
Canada because it excludes volatile items such as gasoline and
food, slipped 0.1 percentage point in the month for an annual
rate of 1.1 percent.
Both the total and core inflation rates were slightly below
market expectations of 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively.
"From a policy perspective, (it) helps fuel the growing
narrative that the Bank of Canada is becoming increasingly more
dovish," said Mazen Issa, a strategist at TD Securities.
"Certainly the risk that the bank adopts an explicit easing
bias in January continues to grow and this report lends further
credence to that view," he said.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters this week
the bank's stance on monetary policy is neutral, but he
acknowledged it is "having trouble explaining" why inflation is
so weak, as well as being puzzled by poor exports and business
investment in the context of an improving U.S. economy.
The bank first explicitly stated an increased concern about
low inflation in its Oct. 23 interest rate decision, when it
shifted into a neutral after 18 months of leaning towards rate
hikes.
This month, it warned that heightened competition in the
retail sector appeared more persistent than anticipated.
More retailers in Canada, including Target Corp and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, have been running Black Friday
sales in November even though Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving
in October, as they try to keep customers from crossing the
border for better deals.
In the United States, this shopping season is expected to be
the most competitive since the financial crisis of 2008, with
retailers discounting heavily to woo cautious shoppers.
Inflation has been below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent
target for 19 months. For seven of the past 13 months it has
been below the 1 to 3 percent range the bank tolerates.
The latest figures suggest inflation will be below the Bank
of Canada's latest estimate of 1.3 percent average CPI in the
fourth quarter. The bank will update its forecasts on Jan. 22.
"I do think the real story here is on core inflation, the
fact that we're now just about scraping the very low end of the
comfort zone for the Bank of Canada, and I do think it's largely
due to the heavy duty discounting we're seeing among a number of
retailers," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital
Markets.
"So it's a fairly big miss by the bank on core inflation."
The Canadian dollar weakened after the report to
C$1.0700 to the greenback, or 93.46 U.S. cents, from Thursday's
close of C$1.0666, or 93.76 U.S. cents.
RETAIL VOLUMES TO FUEL GROWTH
Retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.1 percent in October
from September as a downturn at car dealerships offset upbeat
supermarket sales. Market analysts had forecast a 0.2 percent
increase in monthly sales.
The weak reading followed three straight months of gains as
four of the 11 retail subsectors declined.
However, in volume terms, retail sales grew 0.2 percent in
October.
The data, combined with strong readings in manufacturing and
wholesale trade in October, suggest the economy will grow at a
healthy clip in the fourth quarter, although below the 2.7
percent annualized growth seen in the third.
Overall sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.9
percent. New car sales slid 1.6 percent after a 4.6 percent
surge in the previous month. Gasoline station sales fell 1.6
percent.
On the other hand, food and beverage stores registered a 1.7
percent jump in sales.
Total sales excluding the auto sector grew 0.4 percent.