UPDATE 1-Stock markets pull down Canada leading indicator

* Indicator down 0.1 pct vs forecast of 0.1 pct gain
* Indicator drops for first time in a year
* Six of 10 components expanded
(Adds details)
OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canada's composite leading
indicator dropped by 0.1 percent in September from August, the
first fall in a year, on lower stock markets and weakness in
the manufacturing sector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Market operators had predicted the indicator would rise by
0.1 percent in September after three consecutive months of
virtually no growth. It was the first month-on-month decline
since the 0.2 percent retreat recorded in September 2010.
The stock price index dropped by 3.5 percent from August
while all three indicators linked to manufacturing also fell,
with new orders dropping by 0.7 percent.
Six of the indicator's 10 components -- including all those
related to household demand -- expanded in September. The
housing index grew by 1.2 percent, the largest since the 2.0
percent advance recorded in March 2011.
The leading indicator is used as a predictor of future
economic trends. The unsmoothed index, reflecting raw data, was
down 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)