UPDATE 1-Stock markets pull down Canada leading indicator

OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canada's composite leading indicator dropped by 0.1 percent in September from August, the first fall in a year, on lower stock markets and weakness in the manufacturing sector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Market operators had predicted the indicator would rise by 0.1 percent in September after three consecutive months of virtually no growth. It was the first month-on-month decline since the 0.2 percent retreat recorded in September 2010.

The stock price index dropped by 3.5 percent from August while all three indicators linked to manufacturing also fell, with new orders dropping by 0.7 percent.

Six of the indicator's 10 components -- including all those related to household demand -- expanded in September. The housing index grew by 1.2 percent, the largest since the 2.0 percent advance recorded in March 2011.

The leading indicator is used as a predictor of future economic trends. The unsmoothed index, reflecting raw data, was down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)