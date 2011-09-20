UPDATE 1-Canada leading indicator flat in August

* Six of 10 components expanded
* Housing, stocks down; manufacturing mixed
* Strong sales of furniture, appliances and durable goods
OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canada's composite leading
indicator was flat in August as lower home resales and stock
prices offset strength in retail trade and new factory orders,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
August was the third consecutive month the index was flat
or nearly flat. The July number was revised down to a 0.1
percent gain from 0.2 percent previously, and the June index
was flat.
The housing component fell 0.7 percent in August, mostly
due to lower existing home sales, and stock prices slid 2
percent, Statscan said.
On the retail side, spending on durable goods rose by 1.6
percent, the biggest jump seen during the recovery. Sales of
furniture and appliances climbed 1.1 percent.
The manufacturing sector appeared not to have fully
recovered from supply disruptions caused by the Japanese
earthquake and tsunami. New orders rose 3.4 percent but the
ratio of shipments to inventory edged lower and the average
work week fell.
The index is used as a predictor of future economic trends.
The unsmoothed index, reflecting raw data, was up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)