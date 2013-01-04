Canada PM cautious on big job gains, warns of 'bumps' ahead

OAKVILLE, Ontario Jan 4 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper warned on Friday against too much enthusiasm over
December's strong job figures and said Canadians should expect
the economy to experience more "bumps" in the future.
The economy added 39,800 jobs in December, according to
Statistics Canada on Friday in the third surprisingly strong
report on the labor market in the past four months.
"I always tell people not to read too much into a single
monthly number even though its a very good number this month.
It's very good in all dimensions actually, the underlying
numbers are in essence even better," Harper told reporters
following an announcement at an auto plant in Oakville, Ontario.
"We can't be surprised if we will continue to have some
bumps along the road," he added, citing troubles in the U.S. and
European economies.