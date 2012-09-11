Manpower sees more modest Canadian employment outlook

* Net 10 percent of companies expect to hire in Q4

* Most jobs coming in resource-related sectors

* Jobs being left unfilled because of lack of skills

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 11 The hiring plans of Canadian companies in the fourth quarter are more modest than they were in the previous quarter and a year earlier, according to a survey released on Tuesday by ManpowerGroup Inc.

The nationwide survey measures the difference between employers that say they will add jobs and those planning cuts.

The survey of about 1,900 employers found that 16 percent planned to add jobs, while 7 percent saw cuts. About three-quarters of those surveyed expected to maintain existing staffing levels.

After seasonally adjusting the numbers, Manpower said a net 10 percent of companies planned to hire in the fourth quarter, which was a dip from the previous quarter, when a net 12 percent of companies planned to take on new employees.

"It's staying steady. There's no major increase or decrease. I would just say we're humming along, if you will - but a bit more modest," said Byrne Luft, vice president of operations, staffing services for Manpower Canada, a unit of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based staff provider.

The survey results follow government data last Friday that showed the Canadian economy added more jobs than analysts had expected in August, creating 34,300 positions, with a particular increase in full-time posts, which Luft said was encouraging.

RESOURCE SECTOR A BOON

The construction industry was the only sector to show a net increase in hiring intentions for the fourth quarter on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. A net 14 percent of construction companies expected to add employees.

Mining companies, benefiting from Canada's vast resources, remained the most bullish sector, with a net 18 percent intending to hire, but that was down 5 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Employers in Western Canada, Quebec and Atlantic Canada said they anticipated a good hiring environment, bolstered by mining and offshore drilling. Companies in Ontario had a more conservative outlook.

Luft noted that more than 300,000 jobs remain unfulfilled in the country, either due to a lack of the right skill sets or because people are unwilling to move to remote areas where many of the resource jobs are located.

"The talent mismatch has been going on for a number a years. It's just becoming worse," Luft said.