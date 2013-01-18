Canada manufacturing sales rebound sharply in November

* Sales rise 1.7 pct vs estimate of 1.0 pct gain

* Volumes rise; unfilled orders highest in over 3 years

OTTAWA Jan 18 Canadian manufacturing sales rebounded sharply in November, more than compensating for the big slump in October on strength in the transportation equipment, primary metal and chemical industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Factory sales jumped 1.7 percent in the month, the biggest increase since March, to C$49.9 billion ($50.4 billion) but they have still not recovered to levels seen prior to the 2008-09 recession.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 1 percent gain in November. Stascan revised the October decrease in manufacturing sales to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent previously.

In constant dollar terms, November sales rose 1.6 percent, indicating that most of the growth was due to greater volumes.

New orders for factory goods shot up 6.2 percent and unfilled orders advanced 3.6 percent to their highest level since March 2009, Statscan said.

Inventories fell 0.8 percent in the month while the inventory-to-sales ratio, which measures the months it would take to exhaust stock at the current sales level, dropped to 1.31 from 1.35 in October.