Canada manufacturing sales rebound sharply in November

* Sales rise 1.7 pct vs estimate of 1.0 pct gain
* Volumes rise; unfilled orders highest in over 3 years
OTTAWA Jan 18 Canadian manufacturing sales
rebounded sharply in November, more than compensating for the
big slump in October on strength in the transportation
equipment, primary metal and chemical industries, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
Factory sales jumped 1.7 percent in the month, the biggest
increase since March, to C$49.9 billion ($50.4 billion) but they
have still not recovered to levels seen prior to the 2008-09
recession.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 1 percent gain
in November. Stascan revised the October decrease in
manufacturing sales to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent previously.
In constant dollar terms, November sales rose 1.6 percent,
indicating that most of the growth was due to greater volumes.
New orders for factory goods shot up 6.2 percent and
unfilled orders advanced 3.6 percent to their highest level
since March 2009, Statscan said.
Inventories fell 0.8 percent in the month while the
inventory-to-sales ratio, which measures the months it would
take to exhaust stock at the current sales level, dropped to
1.31 from 1.35 in October.