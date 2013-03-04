Ottawa warns banks after Bank of Montreal cuts mortgage rate

* Finance Minister Flaherty calls for prudent lending
* Discourages U.S.-style "race to the bottom" by banks
* Banks worried about lending crunch; profits still strong
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 4 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty warned the country's banks on Monday not to engage in
the kind of risky lending that led to the U.S. housing crisis,
after Bank of Montreal cut a popular mortgage rate back to a
near-record low.
Record-high household debt, fueled partly by ultra-low
borrowing costs, remains a nagging concern for Flaherty even as
Canada's once-hot housing market starts to cool.
"As I have said repeatedly before, my expectation is that
banks will engage in prudent lending - not the type of 'race to
the bottom' practices that led to a mortgage crisis in the
United States," Flaherty said in an emailed statement.
The stern words followed an announcement by Bank of Montreal
, the country's fourth-largest lender, that it is
lowering the rate on its five-year fixed-rate mortgage to 2.99
percent from 3.09 percent. The rate is only for mortgages to be
paid back in 25 years or less.
BMO had dropped the rate to 2.99 percent for a period in
2012. Commentators said this was the lowest-ever rate advertised
by major Canadian bank for that type of mortgage.
Spurred on by the BMO move, some lenders went even further,
bringing mortgage rates down to their lowest on record.
When some markets showed signs of overvalued housing and
overbuilding, Flaherty responded by tightening the rules on
government-insured mortgages for the fourth time in four years.
The government took other administrative steps to cool a market
it feared might overheat.
The central bank has kept its benchmark overnight lending
target at 1.0 percent since September 2010, although central
Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney has been signaling plans to
hike rates for the past several months.
Both Carney and Flaherty have warned consumers to watch
their debt load and prepare for a return to normal interest
rates.
The message appears to be getting through, with data showing
household credit is growing at a slower pace. Other data showed
home prices fell for the fifth month in a row in January from
December and existing home sales declined from a year earlier.
Forecasters in a Reuters poll published last week predicted
a soft landing for the housing market.
For their part, the banks have fretted that a period of
deleveraging by Canadian consumers would lead to a slowdown in
lending.
However, three top banks posted stronger-than-expected
quarterly profits last week, relying on other factors to offset
the lending crunch.
BMO's core quarterly profit also topped expectations, and
the bank reported steady loan growth of 9 percent, although the
effect of low rates all but negated that.
BMO said on Monday that its new low rate would help save
borrowers money by locking in for five years, a period in which
other rates will most likely go up.
"Longer-term rates, such as five-year mortgages, can start
moving higher well in advance of any action by the Bank of
Canada," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital
Markets.
Shares of BMO were unchanged at C$64.08 in midday trading.