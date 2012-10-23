Ontario says to save up to C$1.5 bln under pension agreements

* Three plans agree to freeze on contribution rates
* Balanced budget by 2017-18 still planned
* McGuinty rules out federal Liberal leadership bid
* Duncan is considering run for Ontario Liberal leader
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 23 Ontario's minority Liberal
government said on Tuesday it struck a deal with three major
public-sector pension plans to freeze contribution rates, a move
that could help eliminate its C$14.4 billion ($14.51 billion)
deficit in five years.
The announcement may help ease concerns among investors and
debt-rating agencies that Premier Dalton McGuinty's surprise
resignation and his decision to halt the legislative session
would stall the province's drive to tackle its budget shortfall.
Also on Tuesday, McGuinty scotched speculation that he was
considering a bid to lead the federal Liberal Party. He told the
Canadian Press he would not challenge Justin Trudeau, the
charismatic son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
and the frontrunner to become the new leader of the country's
oldest political party.
The agreements, signed with the Ontario Public Service
Employees Union Pension Plan, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan
and Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan, will
freeze contribution rates for five years, except in exceptional
circumstances.
Finance Minister Dwight Duncan said the pension changes
should save up to C$1.5 billion over the next few years.
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, the largest single-profession
pension administrator in Canada, was notably missing from the
deal. The province's teachers are taking the Ontario government
to court over legislation that aims to freeze wages and benefits
and take away their right to strike.
Duncan told reporters that the teachers, included in the
estimated C$1.5 billion in savings, would be subject to pension
freezes through legislation.
In its autumn economic statement last week, the government
of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, reduced its deficit
target slightly to C$14.4 billion from C$14.8 billion ($14.91
billion) in April. It kept its 2013-14 and 2014-15 deficit
forecasts at C$12.8 billion and C$10.1 billion, respectively.
McGuinty's departure could mean Ontario will be going to the
polls as early as next spring, according to political analysts.
Speculation is mounting that Duncan will emerge as a top
candidate to replace McGuinty, who was dogged by battles with
public workers over compensation freezes and growing controversy
over the cancellation of two natural gas-powered electricity
plants.
Duncan said on Tuesday he is still mulling a bid.
A new Ontario Liberal leader will be elected on the weekend
of January 25-27.