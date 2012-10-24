Ontario finance minister rules out leadership run

TORONTO Oct 24 Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan on Wednesday ruled out a run for the leadership of the Canadian province's Liberal Party after Premier Dalton McGuinty's surprise resignation last week, and he said he would not stand for re-election to the provincial legislature.

In announcing his decision, Duncan acknowledged the huge fiscal challenges the province faces in its fight to eliminate a C$14.4 billion ($14.51 billion) deficit.

"Whoever becomes the next Liberal premier and whoever wins the next general election is going to have to have a very clear plan," he said.