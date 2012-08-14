Ontario sticks to 2012-13 budget deficit forecast

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Ontario says on track to balance budget by 2017-18
* Sees revenues, expenses slightly above forecast
* Province faces September by-elections
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Aug 14 Ontario's debt-strapped Liberal government on Tuesday stuck to its forecast of a C$14.8 billion deficit for this financial year, and said it still planned to balance the budget by 2017-18.
The province's first-quarter financial update said both revenues and expenses were set to come in slightly above previous estimates, leaving the deficit unchanged.
"The...government remains committed to managing growth in spending and eliminating the deficit by 2017-18," a government statement said.
Analysts and rating agencies have worried that Ontario's budget is too ambitious, and in April Moody's downgraded Ontario's debt by one notch, reflecting doubts about Ontario's ability to bite into rising debt levels. Standard & Poor's has also warned of a possible downgrade.
Ontario released its fiscal update just over three weeks before two crucial by-elections in the province, which is Canada's economic powerhouse and the home to much of its manufacturing sector.
If the Liberals win both seats they can transform their minority government into a stable majority.
In its budget, the government vowed to rein in public sector labor costs, halt corporate tax cuts and introduce a new tax on the wealthiest earners. It is in disputes with teachers and other unionized workers over its cost-cutting plans.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.