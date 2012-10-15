版本:
2012年 10月 16日

Ontario cuts deficit, sticks to 2017-18 balanced budget date

TORONTO Oct 15 Ontario's minority Liberal government said on Monday it is reducing its budget deficit faster than projected, though it has not changed its 2017-18 target for balancing the budget.

In its autumn economic statement, the government said its 2012-13 deficit projection fell to C$14.4 billion ($14.69 billion), from C$14.8 billion seen in April.

