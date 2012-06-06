Canada business borrowing nears 3-year high-PayNet

* Q1 Canadian Business Lending Index up 2 pct from Q4 * Borrowing up 15 percent year over year * Sector growing twice as fast as U.S., says PayNet founder * Commercial loan delinquencies jump in Q1 By Jon Cook TORONTO, June 6 Canadian commercial lending activity rose to its highest level in nearly three years in the first quarter, a signal the country's small-business economy is emerging from the shadow of the recession. PayNet, which tracks commercial financing to thousands of North American small and medium-sized companies, said on Wednesday its Canadian Business Lending Index rose 2 percent from the fourth quarter and 15 percent year over year. "The business climate is healthy in Canada," said William Phelan, PayNet's president and founder. "We're in this really positive phase of expansion and (taking on) more risk and that really bodes well for the Canadian economy." The data marked the sixth straight quarter of expansion since bottoming out in 2010, and the third consecutive double-digit advance on a year-over-year basis. The Canadian PayNet index rose to 150, its highest reading since the second quarter of 2009. The number contrasted sharply with the corresponding U.S. index, which fell 2 percent to 94.1. "Canadian businesses are growing at twice the rate of the U.S. businesses," said Phelan, adding that U.S. business lending was up just 7 percent from the previous year. The report came after data on Friday showed Canada's economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter on an annualized basis, in line with U.S. growth. But unemployment in Canada is much lower than in the United States. And the Canadian economy recently experienced a two-month mini-boom in job creation that began in March. LOAN DELINQUENCIES UP However, other PayNet data released on Wednesday showed moderate and severe loan delinquencies in Canada climbed from the previous quarter, and were much higher than in the United States. Moderate loan delinquencies - defined as those being behind by 30 days or more - were up to 1.42 percent of total loans in March from 1.22 percent in December. Severe loans in arrears - those behind more than 90 days - jumped to 0.49 percent in March from 0.38 percent three months earlier. Phelan said the discrepancy in delinquencies between the two economies was mostly a result of Canadian business owners being less risk averse than their American peers. "What it tells me is that normal risk-taking is occurring in the Canadian economy," he said. "U.S. companies are shying away from risk. They're hunkering down, building financial fortresses and hoarding cash."