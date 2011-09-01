Canada RBC manufacturing PMI shows August growth

* PMI rises to 54.9 in August from 53.1 in July

* Second increase for index after 3-month decline

* Employment growth fastest in 3 months

* Some warn gains could prove short-lived

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 1 The pace of Canadian manufacturing increased in August for a second straight month, driven by growth in both output and new orders, data released on Thursday showed.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, launched earlier this year by Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and produced by research firm Markit, rose to 54.9 in August, from 53.1 in July.

The latest reading was above the level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The data signaled a solid improvement in overall business conditions within the Canadian manufacturing sector. The index reading was the highest in four months, as both output and new order levels grew at faster rates.

Companies surveyed attributed the overall increase in new orders to greater demand and new client wins. Some also credited export order growth from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner.

Meanwhile, price pressures eased in August, with both input costs and output charges rising at a slower pace.

"The uptick in the new orders index that indicated a solid rate of expansion, coupled with improved business conditions across the country, bode well for Canada's manufacturing sector overall," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

"However, modest gains in production and the soaring loonie may offset some of the momentum in the sector as we move into the second half of the year."

Canadian manufacturers have had a tough recovery since the global financial crisis. Export-dependent manufacturers have often struggled with soft U.S. demand and a strong domestic currency, which has made their goods more expensive in foreign markets.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 has traded above a one-for-one level with the U.S. dollar for most of 2011.

Data on Wednesday showed the Canadian economy shrank in the second quarter, its first quarterly fall since the 2008-09 recession, with temporary factors such as Japan's earthquake and tsunami playing a big role. [nN1E77U0QM]

While growth is expected to pick up again in the third quarter, some economists are concerned about the impact of sharp falls in equity markets in early August that may have hurt consumer confidences.

Even so, Cheryl Paradowski, chief executive at the Purchasing Management Association of Canada, pointed to a larger volume of new work in August, with export orders recovering further from the dip recorded in June.

In order to cope with the increased workload, firms also stepped up hiring, with the rate of growth in employment the fastest in three months. Almost 22 percent of surveyed firms hired more workers, while 9 percent reported job losses.

The PMI is produced with input from the Purchasing Management Association of Canada. Data collection from about 400 companies, big and small, began in October 2010. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)