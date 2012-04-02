Canada manufacturing PMI rises to best level of 2012

* RBC PMI rises to 52.4 in March from 51.8 in Feb
* New orders up modestly
* Fastest rate of job creation since last November
* Avg selling prices fall for first time in 18 months
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 2The pace of growth in Canadian
manufacturing picked up to its fastest rate of the year in
March, building on gains from the previous month after a sharp
slowdown in January, demonstrating the economy continues to make
incremental strides.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index,
released on Monday, edged up to a reading of 52.4 in March from
51.8 in February, marking another month of expansion above the
50 no-change mark.
"Activity in the Canadian manufacturing sector has been
bucking the general trend of softening conditions, particularly
in Europe and Asia," said Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal
Bank of Canada.
New orders increased over the month. Output was also
positive, although the rate of growth was the second weakest in
the 18-month survey history.
Meanwhile, job creation hit at a four-month high in March.
"Canadian manufacturers will continue to benefit from the
strengthening U.S. economy, which started 2012 on a much more
promising note. We expect to see continued demand for key
Canadian exports, such as autos, machinery and lumber, south of
the border, with real exports returning to pre-recession peak
levels in 2013," Wright added.
Firms generally attributed the latest improvement in
business conditions to greater client demand, suggesting
Canada's manufacturing continues to plod along.
Similarly, data on Friday showed domestic growth started
2012 on slightly firmer ground. Canada's economy grew 0.1
percent in January compared with December, as continued strength
in manufacturing was partially offset by a slowdown in natural
gas extraction.
Recent lackluster Canadian economic data combined with
subdued global growth is expected to keep the Bank of Canada
from raising interest rates until the third quarter of 2013.
Among the softer details of the RBC PMI report, Canadian
manufacturers reported higher input costs in March, with a rise
in fuel, steel and resin prices. Still, the rate of input price
inflation was the weakest in three months.
Meanwhile, firms reduced their selling prices in the month
due to stronger competitive pressures. Notably, the latest
survey period marked the first reduction in factory gate prices
in 18 months of data collection.