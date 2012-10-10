Separatist Quebec gov't backs down on controversial tax hikes

* PQ scraps plans to hike capital gains, dividend tax
* Tweaks income tax hikes for rich to keep rate below 50 pct
* Replaces flat health surcharge with progressive tax
By Rita Devlin Marier
MONTREAL, OTTAWA, Oct 10 Quebec's new government
on Wednesday abandoned a controversial plan to hike taxes on
capital gains and dividends and softened its proposed new tax
regime for the rich, keeping income tax rates below 50 percent
after a public outcry.
The finance minister in Canada's French-speaking province,
Nicolas Marceau, also said he would replace an annual C$200
($204) flat tax for healthcare with a progressive tax that
allows low-income residents to pay less but would require a
contribution of up to C$1,000 for the wealthiest residents.
The package of changes will raise an additional C$400
million annually to pay for the province's health services, he
said. The income tax hikes alone will raise at least C$322
million.
The recently elected separatist Parti Québécois had
campaigned on abolishing the health surcharge put in place by
the previous Liberal government to pay for healthcare. It
proposed making up for the C$1 billion in lost revenue by
creating two new tax brackets for high-income Quebeckers and
increasing taxes on capital gains and dividends.
Marceau backtracked under heavy pressure from the political
opposition and public opinion after it became clear that the
government intended the measures to be retroactive. The changes
would now become effective as of 2013 if passed by the
provincial legislature.
"The measures I am presenting today will not be retroactive.
The Liberals' health tax will be replaced by a new fair and
progressive contribution that takes into account everyone's
capacity to pay," Marceau told reporters.
"To this, we will add a reasonable income tax increase of
1.75 percent for the highest earners," he added.
Taking in account federal and provincial income taxes, the
plan the PQ initially put forth would have pushed the total
income tax rate to more than 50% for those earning more than
C$130,000. Under the new plan, the combined rate will remain
just under 50 percent for those earning more than C$100,000.
Critics also argued that the changes to capital gains and
dividends would penalize not only the wealthy but middle-class
Quebeckers making a one-off profit selling real estate, for
example.
The PQ won the Sept. 4 election with a minority of seats, so
it needs the support of at least one of the two opposition
parties to pass tax changes. Both have opposed the moves.
Raymond Bachand, finance spokesman for the opposition
Liberals, said an economic "disaster" had been averted for now
but argued that the PQ government would not be able to fulfill a
promise to eliminate the budget deficit.
"At least on that we succeeded in protecting the economy of
Quebec," he told reporters.
"Nicolas Marceau has acknowledged today that he's incapable
of managing the (fiscal) hole of 2012, of respecting the
commitments made by the government of Quebec," he said.