RBC downgrades Canada's 2011 growth forecast

* RBC forecasts real GDP of 2.4 pct in 2011
* Sees inflation drifting lower, BoC to remain on hold
TORONTO, Sept 12 Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)
on Monday downgraded its growth forecast for the Canadian
economy in 2011, citing weaker performance in the United States
and Europe.
RBC Economics predicts Canada's real GDP will grow by 2.4
percent this year, down 0.8 percentage points from its target
released in June.
"Financial market volatility certainly took a toll on
business and consumer confidence this summer," said RBC's chief
economist Craig Wright said in a statement.
"Our expectation that the global economy will avert another
downturn, however, should temper the slide we've been seeing in
the equity markets and in commodity prices."
Inflation is also expected to drift lower, reducing
pressure for the Bank of Canada to resume interest rate hikes.
Last week, Canada's top bank economists predicted that the
domestic economy should rebound modestly in the latter half of
2011, after a surprise contraction in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)