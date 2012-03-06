Canada plans R&D overhaul, targeting next RIM

* Ottawa says will act soon on R&D changes
* Will act on certain elements of experts' report
* Fixing poor R&D results a priority for PM Harper
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 6 Canada's Conservative
government will "soon" take steps to foster the creation of more
high-tech innovators like prized BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion, a junior cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper received advice last year from
a group of experts he had tasked with proposing ways to revamp
federal programs for business research and development (R&D), an
area where Canada lags behind other developed countries.
"The next Steve Jobs, Mike Lazaridis, Mark Zuckerberg or Jim
Balsillie is probably walking on campus in Vancouver, Winnipeg,
Kitchener, Quebec city or Halifax right now. We need to make
sure that he or she has the tools and motivation to prosper here
in Canada," Gary Goodyear, minister of state for science and
technology, told an Ottawa business audience.
"The government is assessing the panel's recommendations
within the broader context of its economic agenda and other
priorities and is preparing to act on certain elements of the
panel's advice," he said.
A spokeswoman for Goodyear would not comment on whether an
announcement would come in the March 29 budget, but said Ottawa
would act "well before the end of the year."
With the global financial crisis long past and signs that
the external risks to Canada's economy are fading, Harper is
turning his attention to what he calls "major transformations"
that the economy needs to remain competitive in the long term.
Economists have long lamented Canada's poor record on
innovation, which makes its economy less productive than that of
the United States. The World Economic Forum last year removed
Canada from its list of the top 10 most competitive economies,
citing low private-sector R&D.
The expert panel's report, also known as the Jenkins report
after its chair Tom Jenkins, made six broad recommendations to
streamline a bewildering array of programs and produce more
marketable business products from R&D funds:
- Create a new, centralized funding agency that becomes the
platform for all federal business innovation programs.
- Decrease spending through a flagship R&D tax credit for
small businesses in favor of direct support to help these
companies grow faster and become more competitive.
- Link government procurement deals to business innovation.
- Transform existing science and technology research
institutes into large-scale centers where business, universities
and provincial governments collaborate.
- Give the Business Development Bank of Canada a bigger role
in funding high-tech startups as well as in developing venture
capital and growth equity funds that would specialize in deals
worth C$10 million or more.
- Identify a lead federal minister responsible for
innovation agenda, with help from an external advisory group and
who engages in dialogue with business and provinces.
Harper said in January the dismal results of the existing
R&D system is a "significant problem" that he plans to fix.
In another sign of the value he places on this issue, Harper
told Reuters last month he wanted to see RIM grow as "as a
Canadian company" and singled out hostile takeovers and bids for
what he described as "critical technology" companies as ones the
government might block. [ID: nL2E8D3EX0]