UPDATE 1-Canada appoints Jeremy Rudin as bank watchdog head

OTTAWA, June 13 Jeremy Rudin, an assistant
deputy minister at Canada's Department of Finance, has been
named head of the country's banking watchdog, Finance Minister
Joe Oliver said on Friday.
Rudin will take over the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions on June 29 to begin a seven-year term,
replacing Julie Dickson.
Rudin currently works in the financial sector policy branch
of the finance department, a position in which he helped shape
policy measures in response to the global financial crisis.
"He has extensive direct experience in the oversight of
financial institutions, financial system stability and financial
markets. He played an important role in Canada's response to the
global financial crisis. These skills and knowledge will be an
asset in this critical position," Oliver said in a statement.
Rudin joined the finance department in 1993.
He takes over the post amid a changing of the guard at the
country's three largest banks. Royal Bank of Canada and
Toronto-Dominion Bank will see new chief executives take
over this year, while Bank of Nova Scotia replaced its
top officer last year.
Dickson became head of OSFI in 2007, just before the
financial crisis, which Canada's banks escaped relatively
unscathed. She has since been implementing new global
regulations designed to strengthen bank balance sheets for the
Canadian banks.
Canada's big banks all currently boast capital levels well
in excess of new Basel III requirements and well ahead of the
Basel deadline of 2019.
