Canada to set up capital markets regulator with Ontario, B.C.

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government will set up a cooperative capital markets regulator with the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.
Flaherty said Canada's remaining eight provinces would be invited to join the regulator.
Although Ottawa has tried for decades to replace a patchwork of 13 provincial and territorial regulators with a single national watchdog, not all provinces agree with the idea.
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015