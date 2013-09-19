版本:
Canada to set up capital markets regulator with Ontario, B.C.

OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government will set up a cooperative capital markets regulator with the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

Flaherty said Canada's remaining eight provinces would be invited to join the regulator.

Although Ottawa has tried for decades to replace a patchwork of 13 provincial and territorial regulators with a single national watchdog, not all provinces agree with the idea.

