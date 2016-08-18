Canada's new child benefit set to boost back-to-school shopping

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Aug 18 Canada's newly revamped cash
handout to families ahead of the start of a fresh school year
could spur retail sales during a period of weak economic growth
and high consumer debt.
The Canada Child Benefit gives eligible families an annual
benefit of up to C$6,400 ($4,980.54) for each child under 6
years old, and up to C$5,400 for each child between 6 and 17.
Dana Calder in North River, Nova Scotia plans to use her
C$148 monthly check to let her two daughters, 4 and 14, splurge
on purchases beyond the C$300 she has budgeted for, such as a
new coat or pair of shoes.
"That always goes right to the kids," said Calder, 42, who
runs a couponing blog.
The benefit replaces a similar measure under the previous
Conservative government as well as other tax benefits. The
government says eligible families will see an average increase
of almost C$2,300.
The money likely will help retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Dollarama Inc more than higher-end
clothing and supplies retailers as the benefit is aimed at
lower- and middle-income families.
"Those checks will definitely be a nice offset to the
economic doldrums that has settled across the country this
summer," said Todd Hirsch, chief economist at ATB Financial.
Hirsch said that if not for the benefit, he would have
expected lower back-to-school sales this year.
Consumer spending is important for reviving growth in
Canada, where the economy has been stunted by the Alberta
wildfires and low oil prices.
The child benefit is the first tangible effect of the
Liberal government's plan to spend to boost the economy. The
government estimates families will get C$23 billion in the
2016-2017 benefit year.
Wal-Mart Canada said it expects Canadians to spend an
average of C$500 on back-to-school items.
That, and the child benefit, should help retail sales
maintain the strength they have seen this year, economists said.
Karen Sterling, vice president of marketing for Giant Tiger,
said she expects parents will spend at least a portion of their
checks on school supplies and clothing.
Ottawa resident Jennifer Hersey, 40, is receiving C$180. She
plans to spend her usual C$500 on back-to-school items for her
two daughters, 12 and 8, and put the extra money toward art
lessons for her eldest daughter.
With household debt at record highs compared to income, debt
counselors recommend frugality.
"I'd like to hope people will find restraint and take
advantage of discount stores and opportunities where they can
get a bargain," said Laurie Campbell, chief executive of Credit
Canada Debt Solutions.
Adambare De Alwis plans to do just that. De Alwis, 50,
expects to spend C$100 to C$200 on back-to-school purchases,
saving at places like Wal-Mart. He plans to use the extra money
for a savings account for his two children.
($1 = 1.2850 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr)