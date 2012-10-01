UPDATE 1-Canada revises Q2 GDP, current account data, uses new methods

* Canada says adopting new standard mean no big changes
* Q2 GDP annualized growth 1.9 pct, up from initial 1.8 pct
OTTAWA, Oct 1 Canada revised its second quarter
data for annualized economic growth to 1.9 percent from an
initial 1.8 percent on Monday to reflect the adoption of updated
accounting standards.
Statistics Canada said the change to the new standards --
which incorporate new weightings and measures such as investment
in intellectual property products -- were not meaningful.
"(The switch) resulted in no substantial change to the
level, nominal growth rate or real growth rate of Canada's gross
domestic product from 1981 through the second quarter of 2012,"
it said in a release.
"Similarly, there was no material change to Canada's current
account balance over this period."
Statscan revised the Q2 current account deficit to C$18.37
billion from an initial C$16.02 billion.