Canada's Saskatchewan faces enviable problem: too many jobs

* Province wants to increase population, cut debt
* 4.7 pct unemployment rate second lowest in Canada
By Rod Nickel
Oct 16 As much of the world grapples with
stubbornly high unemployment and overwhelming debt, the Western
Canadian province of Saskatchewan is facing an enviable problem
-- it has more jobs than it can fill.
"There's a bit of irony here frankly," Saskatchewan Premier
Brad Wall said in an interview from Saskatoon, the province's
largest city. "Our challenge, even up to five years ago, was we
were losing people because there weren't the opportunities here.
"Now it's reversed, but not reversed enough. We need more
(people)."
Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7
percent is second-lowest among Canada's 10 provinces after
Alberta, and well below the national average of 7.4 percent in
September.
The resource-rich province, with 1.1 million residents, is
creating so many jobs the government recruited from Ireland
earlier this year.
On Tuesday, Wall unveiled his Saskatchewan Party
government's long-term plan, which aims to increase the
population by another 100,000 by 2020, cut debt, and hire more
immigrant workers.
Training programs for trades and aboriginal residents would
also develop more workers.
The province intends to continue balancing its budget, while
most Canadian provinces are struggling to reduce their fiscal
deficits. It also means to cut long-term debt by C$400 million
to C$3.4 billion by 2017.
By 2015, the corporate business tax would be reduced to 10
percent from 12 percent, even as the government is exploring
ways to improve healthcare and education. It also plans on
spending C$2.5 billion on infrastructure over the next three
provincial budgets.
John Nilson, acting leader of the New Democratic Party, said
the plan was full of "recycled ideas", and that it would delay
actual infrastructure costs through partnerships with the
private sector that would ultimately cost more in the long term.
"There's not sufficient dollars to do some of these things,"
he said.
Traditionally, Saskatchewan was known mainly as Canada's
leading wheat and canola producer, and high grain prices have
kept its farming business strong.
A 2008 spike in commodity prices sealed Saskatchewan's
reversal of fortune by giving it the impetus to further develop
its mining and oil businesses.
The province's population has grown for six straight years,
after a long period of decline, according to Statistics Canada.
Its crude oil production has been bolstered by new
technology that allows extraction from reserves locked in shale
rock. Saskatchewan's mining industry, especially in potash and
uranium, has attracted billions in new investments.
A parallel to Saskatchewan's turnaround lies just across the
Canada-U.S. border, where oil-rich North Dakota boasts an
unemployment rate of 3 percent, the lowest in the United States.
Saskatchewan's gross domestic product is expected to grow by
3 percent in 2012, the second-highest in Canada, according to
the average private sector forecast, a provincial government
official said.