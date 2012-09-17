UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying Canadian securities in July

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
* Foreign investment in Canada securities C$6.67 bln in July
* Foreigners had reduced holdings by C$7.76 bln in June
* Canadian firm issued new equity as it bought a foreign firm
* Canadian investment in foreign securities C$4.56 bln in July
* Investment in foreign securities was C$4.12 bln in June
OTTAWA, Sept 17 Foreigners resumed their net purchases of Canadian securities in July, taking on C$6.67 billion ($6.88 billion) after having reduced their holdings by C$7.76 billion in June, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The biggest component was a C$6.10 billion purchase of Canadian bonds, after large retirements in June. The acquisition was partly offset by a C$4.12 billion divestment of money market paper.
Investment in equities amounted to C$4.69 billion. "New equity issues led the inflows over the month, with the bulk related to cross-border merger and acquisition activity," the government agency said.
It involved a Canadian company's issuing of new stock to shareholders of a foreign company that it bought. Statscan did not name the firms involved.
Canadian authorities have said foreign investors view Canada as a safe haven. So far this year foreigners have made C$41.23 billion in net purchases, a substantial amount though down from C$54.31 billion seen in the first seven months of 2011.
Canadian investment in foreign securities rose to C$4.56 billion from C$4.12 billion, with net purchases of foreign stocks hitting a four-month high of C$2.28 billion.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.