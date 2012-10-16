UPDATE 1-Foreigners resume buying of Canadian bonds in August

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
* Foreign investment C$6.9 billion, targeting bonds
* Canadians sell C$1.69 billion, dump U.S. government bonds
OTTAWA Oct 16 Foreigners bought C$6.9 billion ($7.0 billion) in Canadian securities in August, investing mainly in corporate bonds and dumping stocks in contrast to the previous month, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Non-resident investors acquired C$4.7 billion in Canadian bonds, focusing on public and private sector corporate issuers and unloading government bonds. Still, they accumulated C$19.5 billion in federal government bonds so far in 2012, four times the amount bought in the same period last year.
Foreigners bought C$2.8 billion in money market instruments in Canada and their purchases of paper issued by Canadian private companies was the second largest on record. They reduced their equities holdings by C$0.6 billion after a C$4.7 billion investment in July.
Canadians, for their part, reduced their holdings of foreign securities by C$1.69 billion, in part by selling U.S. government bonds.
NOTE: As of Tuesday's release, Statscan changed the way it reports the securities transaction data. A plus sign now denotes an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a decrease in investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an inflow of money into Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign holdings by Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an outflow of money from Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign investment in Canada)
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.