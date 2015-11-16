UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy C$3.35 bln of Canadian securities in Sept

(Adds details from release)
OTTAWA Nov 16 Foreign investors bought C$3.35
billion ($2.52 billion) in Canadian securities in September,
mainly due to the resumption of the purchase of Canadian shares
after two months of divestment, Statistics Canada reported on
Monday.
They bought a net C$3.21 billion in Canadian stocks,
compared with C$2.74 billion in sales in August. Purchases of
Canadian bonds slowed to C$896 million from C$8.27 billion, with
investment in Canadian corporate bonds largely offset by sales
of government bonds.
Foreign investment in Canadian securities was positive in
June, August and September and negative in July.
Canadians reduced their holdings of foreign securities by
C$6.16 billion in September after buying C$8.73 billion in
August, the federal agency said.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
