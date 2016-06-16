UPDATE 1-Foreigners snap up Canadian securities for fourth straight month

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investors bought a net C$15.52 billion ($11.94 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the fourth straight month of relatively significant purchases, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Non-residents snapped up C$7.45 billion worth of Canadian bonds, with most of the investment taking place in new corporate bonds denominated in non-Canadian currencies.
Foreigners also bought C$6.04 billion in money market paper, most of it denominated in non-Canadian currencies, and C$2.02 billion worth of stocks.
Canadian investors bought C$4.67 billion in foreign securities, the third consecutive month of investment, most of it accounted for by C$3.67 billion worth of bond purchases.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.