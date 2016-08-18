UPDATE 1-Foreign investors scoop up Canadian equities in June

(Adds data from report)
OTTAWA Aug 18 Foreign investors scooped up
Canadian securities for the sixth month in a row in June, driven
by the largest purchase of Canadian equities since April 2004,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Foreign investment in securities totaled a net C$9.02
billion ($7.03 billion) in June, while May's purchases were
revised slightly lower to C$13.99 billion from the initially
reported C$14.73 billion.
The inflow of investment was due to a C$13.41 billion
purchase of Canadian stocks. The bulk of this was due to the
issuance of new Canadian shares to foreign portfolio investors
as a result of cross-border mergers and acquisitions.
Foreign investors also purchased C$2.6 billion of Canadian
shares on the secondary market, despite Canada's main stock
index being little changed in June.
Non-resident investors reduced their bond holdings by C$3.36
billion as investors owned fewer federal government bonds,
mainly due to the retirement of securities denominated in
Canadian dollars.
At the same time, Canadians bought a net C$4.15 billion
worth of foreign securities, including a C$5.69 billion purchase
of equities, the largest investment in stocks so far this year.
Canadians picked up C$4.0 billion of non-U.S. foreign shares
and C$1.7 billion in shares south of the border. Canadians
reduced their holdings in foreign bonds by C$1.13 billion.
($1=$1.2826 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)