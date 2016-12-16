UPDATE 1-Foreign appetite for Canadian securities shows no signs of fading

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA Dec 16 Foreigners maintained their healthy appetite for Canadian securities in October, snapping up C$15.75 billion ($11.75 billion) worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Non-residents have been investing heavily in Canada since the start of 2016. Investment for the first 10 months of the year hit a record C$139.18 billion, well above the C$100.77 billion amassed from January to October of 2015.
Foreign investors bought C$7.69 billion in money market paper, most of it issued by private corporations. That investment was the highest of its kind since June 2015.
Purchases of bonds slowed to C$6.25 billion from C$11.50 billion in September while investment in stocks dropped to C$1.81 billion from C$5.67 billion in the previous month.
At the same time, Canadians invested a net C$2.14 billion in foreign securities, led by purchases of U.S. shares. Residents sold C$3.05 billion worth of U.S. government bonds, the third consecutive month of divestment.
($1=$1.34 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.