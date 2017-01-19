UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits 11-month low

(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Jan 19 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with
non-residents buying a net C$7.24 billion ($5.44 billion) worth
of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said
on Thursday.
The purchases were the lowest since the C$1.78 billion
recorded in December 2015. Investment for the first 11 months of
the year hit a record C$149.53 billion, well above the C$104.24
billion amassed from January to November in 2015.
Foreign investors bought C$5.45 billion in stocks, most of
it accounted for by purchases on the secondary market. Canadian
share prices rose by 2.0 percent in November.
Non-residents bought C$2.93 billion in bonds, down from
C$6.27 billion in October. They sold C$1.13 billion in money
market paper after purchasing C$7.69 billion the previous month.
Canadians sold C$7.87 billion in foreign securities, largely
through sales of U.S. instruments. It marked the first
divestment since January 2016, when they disposed of C$15.46
billion.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott)