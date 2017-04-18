UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits record high

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
OTTAWA, April 18 Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a record high of C$38.84 billion ($29.20 billion) in February, boosted by cross-border acquisitions and mergers, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The amount easily eclipsed the previous high of C$26.48 billion set in May 2012.
Non-residents bought C$35.87 billion in Canadian equities in February, largely due to issuances of new shares resulting from corporate takeovers and mergers.
Foreigners bought C$7.07 billion worth of Canadian bonds, mostly new provincial government issues denominated in foreign currencies. They also sold C$4.11 billion in money market paper.
Canadians bought C$6.33 billion in foreign securities in February, purchasing C$4.85 billion in stocks, C$795 million in bonds and C$691 million in money market paper.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.