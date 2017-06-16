UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in April

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
International investors bought C$10.60 billion ($8.01 billion) in Canadian securities in the month, compared with March's downwardly revised C$15.05 billion.
Investors bought C$13 billion in Canadian bonds, the most since July 2016. Much of that came from a C$6.7 billion increase in purchases of federal government bonds after investors had reduced their holdings for three months in a row.
Investors sold C$1.27 billion in Canadian shares after strong interest in the first quarter. They also sold C$1.09 billion in money market instruments.
At the same time, Canadians reduced their holdings in foreign securities by C$9.87 billion after four consecutive months of acquisitions, making for the largest divestment since January 2016.
Canadians sold C$5.73 billion in U.S. and non-U.S. foreign shares and C$4.06 billion in foreign debt securities, with significant sales of U.S. Treasuries. ($1=$1.3235 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.