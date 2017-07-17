FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in May
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 下午12点44分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities jumps in May

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, July 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors ramped up purchases of Canadian securities in May, driven by increased holdings of Canadian government debt and equities, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

International investors picked up C$29.5 billion ($23.3 billion) in Canadian securities in May, up from C$10.6 billion in April and the second largest amount on record.

Since the beginning of the year, foreign investors have bought C$100.6 billion in Canadian securities, compared with C$82 billion in the same time period last year.

Foreign investors bought C$20.8 billion in Canadian bonds in May, the most since March 2015, buying a record amount of provincial government bonds. Investors also picked up C$7.2 billion in Canadian equities, even as stock prices were down 1.5 percent in the month.

Canadian investors bought C$4.4 billion in foreign securities after reducing their holdings in April. Canadians bought C$1.2 billion in international bonds, including U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds.

Still, Canadian investors sold C$1.5 billion in foreign equities, the second month in a row investors have reduced their stock holdings. ($1=$1.2658 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

