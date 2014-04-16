UPDATE 1-Foreigners return to Canadian securities in Feb

(Adds sectoral breakdown)
* Foreigners buy C$6.08 bln in Canadian securities
* Sold C$4.28 bln in December, bought C$1.22 bln in January
* Bought C$2.18 bln bonds, led by fed govt business
enterprises
* Buy C$2.33 bln in money market paper but sell fed govt
paper
* Canadians buy C$6.03 bln in foreign securities
OTTAWA, April 16 Foreigners returned in a big
way to Canadian securities in February, acquiring C$6.08 billion
($5.53 billion) worth, after a modest C$1.22 billion purchase in
January and a C$4.28 billion divestment in December.
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that February's purchases
by foreigners were matched by C$6.03 billion of Canadian
purchases of foreign securities, led by bonds and non-U.S.
equities.
After two months of sales, foreigners bought C$2.18 billion
of Canadian bonds in February. This was led by C$3.95 billion in
purchases of federal government business enterprise bonds, the
most since May 2009. (Examples of such enterprises are Export
Development Canada and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.)
Holdings of federal government bonds waned through secondary
market sales and retirements.
Foreigners invested C$2.33 billion in money market paper
though they sold federal government paper.
"Non-residents have now divested federal government paper
for a fifth straight month, reflecting the continued reduction
in the overall outstanding amounts of these instruments over
this period," the federal agency said.
For the sixth straight month, foreigners added to their
stock portfolios, garnering C$1.57 billion of equities.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)