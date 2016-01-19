UPDATE 1-Canada's foreign securities acquisitions hit record high

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
(Adds breakdown of purchases, comparisons of year-to-date figures)
OTTAWA Jan 19 Canadians acquired a record high C$16.46 billion ($11.35 billion) of foreign securities in November, mainly from the United States, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
"Acquisitions of U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. equities both reached record levels during the month," the federal agency said. The previous record of C$15.90 billion of net purchases was set in December 2000.
Foreign investment in Canadian securities continued in November, at a net C$2.58 billion, though that amount was dwarfed by October's C$19.08 billion, which was revised sharply down from C$22.08 billion.
For January through November, foreign investment in Canadian securities outpaced that of the same period in 2014, at C$96.57 billion versus C$90.15 billion.
November's outsized amount in Canadian investment in foreign securities brought the 11-month total for 2015 to C$42.86 billion, in line with the C$42.51 billion in the corresponding period in 2014.
($1=$1.45 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.