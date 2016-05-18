UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy a net $17.17 bln in Canadian securities in March

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(Adds data)
OTTAWA May 18 Foreign investors bought a net C$17.17 billion ($13.25 billion) in Canadian securities in March, the largest monthly investment in nearly a year as investors picked up corporate debt and equities, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
It was the third month in a row that non-residents have increased their purchases of Canadian securities. For the first quarter, the economy saw a record net inflow of funds of C$52.8 billion.
Foreigners bought C$8.10 billion in Canadian bonds in March, with investment entirely in corporate bonds as holdings of federal and provincial government bonds were reduced.
Non-residents also picked up C$6.76 billion in Canadian equities, the largest since March last year, as the Canadian stock market climbed.
Canadian investors bought C$2.27 billion in foreign securities, though that was down from C$4.37 billion in February. Purchases were concentrated in bonds, where investment totaled C$2.47 billion.
Still, the Canadians' sell-off in foreign securities in January resulted in a divestment of C$8.32 billion for the first quarter, the highest quarterly divestment since the end of 2008 when markets were roiled by the global financial crisis.
($1=$1.2954 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.