UPDATE 1-Foreigners sell Canadian securities in June

* Foreigners sell for first time since March 2010
* Foreigners bought C$41.2 bln in first half of year
* Canadians sell U.S. govt bonds, buy other securities
OTTAWA, Aug 17 For the first time since March
2010, foreigners reduced their holdings of Canadian securities
in June, selling C$3.5 billion ($3.6 billion) worth after
buying C$15.3 billion in May, Statistics Canada said on
Wednesday.
Investors had been piling money into Canada, apparently
eyeing its sound economy, banks, fiscal outlook and currency.
Even with June's reversal, the first half of the year showed
C$41.2 billion of foreign investment in Canadian securities.
Foreigners divested C$4.5 billion of Canadian bonds in
June, Statscan said. This was marked by retirements of Canadian
government bonds, which were mitigated by foreign acquisitions
of bonds on the secondary market, especially federal
Canadian-dollar bonds.
Non-residents also sold C$981 million in Canadian money
market paper, while buying C$2.0 billion in stocks,
predominantly technology and gold firms.
Canadian acquisitions of foreign securities fell to C$343
million from C$3.6 billion in May. They sold foreign bonds for
the fourth straight month, including C$4.0 billion in U.S.
government bonds, while buying some bonds from Japan and other
OECD nations. They also bought C$3.8 billion in foreign
stocks.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Howaida Sorour and
Chizu Nomiyama)