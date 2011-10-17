版本:
UPDATE 1-Foreign purchases of Canada securities slow in Aug

  

 * Foreigners buy C$7.9 bln in securities, mostly bonds
 * Canadians buy C$2.0 bln in foreign securities
 * Foreigners attracted by healthy Canadian economy
 (Adds details)
 OTTAWA, Oct 17 Foreign purchases of Canadian
securities slowed to C$7.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in August
from C$12.1 billion in July, with most of the investment going
to the bond market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
 Nonresident investors, attracted by the relatively healthy
state of the Canadian economy, bought C$6 billion worth of
bonds in August, focusing on U.S.-dollar denominated new issues
by federal government enterprises and provincial governments.
 Foreign purchases of Canadian bonds hit C$31.6 billion in
the first eight months of the year, less than half the inflows
recorded in the same year-ago period.
 Nonresidents bought C$1.6 billion of Canadian money market
instruments in August, sharply down from the record C$7.4
billion in July. Foreign purchases of Canadian stocks dropped
to C$306 million in August, when prices declined for the sixth
consecutive month, from C$2.8 billion in July.
 Canadians made net purchases of C$2.0 billion in foreign
securities in August, buying C$3.7 billion in foreign stocks,
most of it U.S. shares, while selling U.S. government bonds.
 ($1=$1.01 Canadian)
 (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)

