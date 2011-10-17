UPDATE 1-Foreign purchases of Canada securities slow in Aug

* Foreigners buy C$7.9 bln in securities, mostly bonds

* Canadians buy C$2.0 bln in foreign securities

* Foreigners attracted by healthy Canadian economy (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Oct 17 Foreign purchases of Canadian securities slowed to C$7.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in August from C$12.1 billion in July, with most of the investment going to the bond market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Nonresident investors, attracted by the relatively healthy state of the Canadian economy, bought C$6 billion worth of bonds in August, focusing on U.S.-dollar denominated new issues by federal government enterprises and provincial governments.

Foreign purchases of Canadian bonds hit C$31.6 billion in the first eight months of the year, less than half the inflows recorded in the same year-ago period.

Nonresidents bought C$1.6 billion of Canadian money market instruments in August, sharply down from the record C$7.4 billion in July. Foreign purchases of Canadian stocks dropped to C$306 million in August, when prices declined for the sixth consecutive month, from C$2.8 billion in July.

Canadians made net purchases of C$2.0 billion in foreign securities in August, buying C$3.7 billion in foreign stocks, most of it U.S. shares, while selling U.S. government bonds. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)