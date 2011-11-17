Foreigners buy short-term Canadian debt in Sept

* Foreigners buy C$7.35 bln in securities

* Canadians buy C$718 mln in foreign securities

* Foreigners focus on short-term paper (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Nov 17 Foreigners continued to invest in Canadian securities in September although at a somewhat slower pace than in August, adding a near-record amount of short-term debt instruments to their portfolios.

Nonresidents bought a net C$7.35 billion (US$7.18 billion) in Canadian securities, down from a revised C$8.22 billion in August, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Canadians, for their part, sharply reduced purchases of foreign securities to C$718 million in September from C$2.05 billion in August, focusing on stocks.

Canada has long been a refuge for those looking for somewhere to park their money. But instability in the world's biggest debt markets has made it even more attractive.

The main lure recently has been short-term money market paper. A narrowing of the spread between long- and short-term interest rates, weak stock markets and jitters over the European debt crisis led to an all-time high investment of C$16.2 billion in money market instruments in the third quarter.

In September, foreigners purchased C$7.24 billion in money market instruments, the second highest monthly amount after July of this year.

Foreign investors shied away from bonds, selling C$612 million in the securities in September, while they added C$721 million in equities. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)