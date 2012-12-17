RPT-Foreigners buy hefty C$13.26 bln of Canadian securities in Oct

Dec 17 Foreigners acquired C$13.26 billion
($13.39 billion) of Canadian securities in October after adding
C$14.12 billion in September, due mainly to heavy purchases of
corporate and government bonds, Statistics Canada said on
Friday. It was the third largest total so far this year.
Canadian investors bought C$3.19 billion worth of securities
abroad, also focusing on bonds, in October.
Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of
Canadian dollars)
Oct Sept(rev)
Sept(prev)
Total +13.260 +14.117 +13.920
Bonds +15.489 +9.112 +9.112
Stocks/investment fund shares +0.745 +3.489 +3.293
Money markets -2.973 +1.515 +1.515
Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian
dollars)
Oct Sept(rev)
Sept(prev)
Total +3.188 +6.028 +6.028
Bonds +2.887 +2.029 +2.029
Stocks/investment fund shares +0.002 +4.451 +4.451
Money markets +0.298 -0.452 -0.452
NOTE: As of October's release, Statscan changed the way it
reports the securities transactions data. A plus sign now
denotes an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a
decrease in investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an
inflow of money into Canada (for instance, a reduction of
foreign holdings by Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an
outflow of money from Canada (for instance, a reduction of
foreign investment in Canada).