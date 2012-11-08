UPDATE 1-Canada trade deficit unexpectedly narrows as exports rise

* Canada exports up 1.9 percent, imports unchanged
* Canada surplus with the United States grows slightly
OTTAWA, Nov 8 Canada's trade deficit fell
unexpectedly to C$826 million ($826 million) in September as
exports increased by 1.9 percent while imports were unchanged,
Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.
Market operators had expected a C$1.50 billion deficit.
Statscan revised August's shortfall to C$1.52 billion from an
initial C$1.06 billion to take into account new methods of
calculating the data.
Trade is a major driver of Canada's economy and analysts
cite the problems faced by exporters, such as a strong Canadian
dollar and weak foreign markets, as reasons for sluggish growth
in recent months.
The increase in September exports reflected a 4.2 percent
jump in energy shipments, mainly crude oil and crude bitumen.
Overall volumes edged up by 0.1 percent.
Imports were flat, with higher imports of metals and
chemicals compensating for lower shipments of consumer goods and
motor vehicles. Volumes grew by 1.6 percent.
Exports to the United States, which took 73.2 percent of all
Canadian exports in September, rose 1.3 percent while imports
grew by 0.5 percent. As a result, Canada's surplus with the
United States grew to C$3.47 billion from a revised C$3.25
billion in August.