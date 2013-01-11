UPDATE 1-Canada trade deficit jumps as imports rise, exports fall

* Imports rise 2.7 percent, exports fall 0.9 percent
OTTAWA, Jan 11 Canada's trade deficit
unexpectedly jumped to C$1.96 billion ($2.00 billion) in
November from C$552 million in October as imports rose and
exports fell, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
The deficit, the fourth-largest on record, was much greater
than the C$600 million shortfall analysts had expected and
reflects the problems of exporters faced with weak markets and a
strong Canadian dollar.
Imports rose 2.7 percent on higher shipments of electronic
and electrical equipment, in particular cellular phones, as well
as motor vehicles and parts. Volumes grew 2.2 percent from
October.
Exports dropped 0.9 percent on lower demand for farm,
fishing and food products and metal and non-metallic mineral
products. Volumes rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.
Exports to the United States, which took 75.5 percent of all
Canadian exports in November, grew 3.9 percent while imports
were up by 1.7 percent. As a result, Canada's trade surplus with
the United States increased to C$3.34 billion from C$2.69
billion in October.
Exports to countries other than the United States fell by
13.4 percent to C$9.21 billion, the lowest level since September
2010. Imports rose 4.6 percent to C$14.51 billion, resulting in
a record deficit of C$5.30 billion.