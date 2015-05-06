REFILE-Record Canada trade deficit masks non-energy export strength

(Adds title and first name of Linamar executive, paragraph 6)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA May 6 A record Canadian trade deficit in
March caused by plunging oil prices has masked an encouraging
trend - strength in non-energy exports that the central bank is
counting on to revive economic growth.
The report on Tuesday showing gains for sectors like auto
parts and forestry, combined with encouraging outlooks from some
company executives, suggest the Bank of Canada's forecast of an
export-driven pickup in growth later this year is taking shape.
Auto parts in particular is "a sector that's getting fired
up," said Peter Hall, chief economist with government export
agency Export Development Canada (EDC). EDC sees 13 percent
growth in automotive exports this year, helped by U.S. auto
plants "bursting at the seams."
Trade data showed automotive exports up 12.9 percent from a
year earlier, while forestry, building and packaging material
exports climbed 25.0 percent.
The pickup is benefiting companies like Guelph,
Ontario-based Linamar Corp, which expects double-digit
sales growth this year and is expanding its Canadian facilities
to meet new orders.
"We have an enormous amount of new business," Linamar Chief
Executive Linda Hasenfratz said in an interview.
Canadian National Railway Co Chief Marketing
Officer J.J. Ruest told analysts last month that the automotive
and forestry sectors were bright spots for the carrier.
Foreign sales by the automotive sector, along with forestry
and machinery and equipment, together amounted to close to the
C$142.0 billion ($117.71 billion) energy exports registered in
2014.
EDC sees forestry exports up 7 percent this year and
industrial machinery and equipment exports rising 14 percent,
with both sectors feeding off a U.S. rebound and bolstered by a
soft Canadian dollar.
Still, growth in these sectors has not been enough to offset
the oil shock so far in 2015. It is now a given that the first
quarter was lousy for the Canadian economy, with perhaps zero
growth.
But the Bank of Canada has forecast non-energy exports and
other positives in coming months will be enough to boost growth
to as high as an annualized 2.8 percent by the third quarter.
Governor Stephen Poloz, speaking to reporters in Washington
on April 17, noted non-energy exports of goods and services had
risen very strongly for four quarters in a row.
"Given what's going on in the U.S., and given what has
happened on the exchange rate side. ... I just think that trend
is going to continue," he said.
If it does, Poloz has suggested his surprise interest rate
cut in January will not be followed by further easing. Investors
would then have to start preparing for a possible rate hike next
year.
To be sure, many economists are skeptical. David Madani at
Capital Economics said policymakers have been waiting for the
same export-led recovery for the past two years and predicted
the energy sector downturn and would dominate economic
headlines.
"This is much more wishful thinking by policymakers," he
said.
($1 = 1.2064 Canadian dollars)
