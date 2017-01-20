Canada court rejects attempt to enforce Ecuador Chevron judgment

Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt
by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron
Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the
company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major
said on Friday.
Representatives of residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region
were trying to force Chevron to pay for what they say is water
and soil contamination caused from 1964 to 1992 by Texaco, which
Chevron acquired in 2001.
