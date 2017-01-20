版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 05:51 BJT

Canada court rejects attempt to enforce Ecuador Chevron judgment

Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.

Representatives of residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region were trying to force Chevron to pay for what they say is water and soil contamination caused from 1964 to 1992 by Texaco, which Chevron acquired in 2001. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐