Canada Liberal leader says community to decide Energy East fate

MONTREAL Oct 15 Canadian Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, leading in polls ahead of the Oct 19 election, said on Thursday that it was up to communities to decide whether to support a project like TransCanada's proposed Energy East pipeline.

"It is not up to government to support one project or another, it is up for a government to set the framework within which communities can choose, or not, to support a project. Because people understand we need jobs and growth and development, but it cannot come at the cost of our health, of our environmental safety, of our long-term future," Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Montreal. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)