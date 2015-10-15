Canada Liberal leader says community to decide Energy East fate

MONTREAL Oct 15 Canadian Liberal leader Justin
Trudeau, leading in polls ahead of the Oct 19 election, said on
Thursday that it was up to communities to decide whether to
support a project like TransCanada's proposed Energy East
pipeline.
"It is not up to government to support one project or
another, it is up for a government to set the framework within
which communities can choose, or not, to support a project.
Because people understand we need jobs and growth and
development, but it cannot come at the cost of our health, of
our environmental safety, of our long-term future," Trudeau said
during a campaign stop in Montreal.
