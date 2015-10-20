UPDATE 10-Canada's Trudeau topples PM Harper in shock election win

(Adds Trudeau comment, Harper resignation, separatist gains)
By Randall Palmer and Rod Nickel
MONTREAL/CALGARY Oct 20 Canada's Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau rode a late surge to a stunning majority election
victory on Monday, toppling Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
Conservatives with a promise of change and returning a touch of
glamor, youth and charisma to Ottawa.
Harper conceded defeat and the Conservative party announced
his resignation, ending a nine-year run in power and the
56-year-old's brand of fiscal and cultural conservatism that
voters appeared to sour on.
The Liberals seized a Parliamentary majority, a turn in
political fortunes that smashed the record for the number of
seats gained from one election to the next. The center-left
Liberals had been a distant third place party before this
election.
"My friends, we beat fear with hope. We beat cynicism with
hard work. We beat negative, divisive politics with a positive
vision that brings Canadians together," Trudeau, 43, told a
crowd of cheering supporters in Montreal.
"This is what positive politics can do."
The photogenic son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
pledged to run a C$10 billion annual budget deficit for three
years to invest in infrastructure and help stimulate Canada's
anemic economic growth.
This rattled financial markets ahead of the vote and the
Canadian dollar weakened on news of his victory.
Trudeau thanked his two closest friends and advisers for
shaping his campaign to show "that you can appeal to the better
angels of our nature. And you can win doing it."
Trudeau has said he will repair Canada's cool relations with
the Obama administration, withdraw Canada from the combat
mission against Islamic State militants in favor of humanitarian
aid and training, and tackle climate change.
Trudeau vaulted from third place to lead the polls in the
final days of the campaign, and will now return to the Prime
Minister's residence in Ottawa where he grew up as a child.
"When the time for change strikes, it's lethal," former
Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said in a television
interview. "I ran and was successful because I wasn't Pierre
Trudeau. Justin is successful because he isn't Stephen Harper."
Liberal supporters at the party's campaign headquarters
broke into cheers and whistles when television projected that
Trudeau would be the next prime minister.
The Conservatives become the official opposition in
Parliament, with the left-leaning New Democratic Party in third.
The NDP's fall was highlighted in Quebec, where it had had
the majority of its seats, while the separatist Bloc Quebecois
won 10 seats, up from just two previously. BQ leader Gilles
Duceppe, however, failed to win a seat.
The Liberals' win marks a swing toward a more multilateral
approach in global politics by the Canadian government, which
has distanced itself from the United Nations in recent years.
The former teacher took charge of the party just two years
ago and guided it out of the political wilderness with a pledge
of economic stimulus and stirring appeals for a return to social
liberalism.
TRUDEAUMANIA AGAIN?
Born to a sitting prime minister who came to power in 1968
on a wave of popular support dubbed "Trudeaumania," Trudeau will
become the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history
and brings an appeal more common in movie stars than statesmen.
Pierre once jumped from a trampoline into the crowd. With
boyish good looks, Justin thrusts himself into throngs and puts
his hand to his heart when listening to someone.
Selfie requests are so common he happily takes the camera
and snaps the photo himself, often cheek to cheek. He is the
married father of three young children.
Criticized for being more style than substance, Trudeau has
used attacks on his good looks and privileged upbringing to win
over voters, who recalled his father's rock-star presence and an
era when Canada had some sizzle on the world stage.
Pierre Trudeau, who died in 2000, was in power for 15 years
- with a brief interruption - and remains one of the few
Canadian leaders to be known abroad.
Single when he took power, the elder Trudeau dated movie
stars and models before marrying. He had three boys while prime
minister, the eldest of whom now succeeds him in the nation's
top office.
Financial market players had praised the Conservative
government for its steady hand in economic management, which had
spared Canada the worst of the global financial malaise. Trudeau
has also promised to raise taxes on high-income Canadians and
reduce them for the middle class.
Political pundits have already began to speculate on the
makeup of a Trudeau government while pondering what caused the
downfall of Harper, 56, who has been criticized for his aloof
personality but won credit for economic management in a decade
of global fiscal uncertainty.
(Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Amran Abocar and Alan
Crosby)