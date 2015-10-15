REFILE-UPDATE 1-Canada Liberal campaign co-chair resigns over pipeline advice

(Removes extraneous words in first, sixth paragraphs)
By Randall Palmer
AJAX, Ontario Oct 14 A co-chair of Canada's
Liberal election campaign, Dan Gagnier, resigned his position on
Wednesday after news emerged that he had advised TransCanada
Corp on how to lobby the next government after the Oct.
19 election.
TransCanada is trying to win approval for its Energy East
oil pipeline across the country, and The Canadian Press reported
on Wednesday on a detailed email Gagnier sent on Monday to
TransCanada officials on how to lobby a new government, possibly
Liberal, on energy projects.
"In order to avoid becoming a distraction to the campaign, I
have decided to take a step back from my responsibilities to the
Liberal campaign," Gagnier said in a statement distributed by
the Liberal campaign.
"I deeply regret that the campaign has been affected by
these negative, personal attacks. I have always conducted my
business openly and in full accordance with the rules. In the
best interests of the party, I have taken this decision."
It was bad news for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, currently
campaigning in Ontario, as he tries to capitalize on a surge in
support that has vaulted him into first place in the polls with
less than a week before the election.
Gagnier is a political veteran, having served as chief of
staff separately to the premiers of Ontario and Quebec over the
last decades, and served as campaign co-chair on a volunteer
basis. He had sometimes accompanied Trudeau.
TransCanada is one of his clients as a consultant, and the
CP story said he advised it to target the right people in a new
government quickly so they can help shape either Liberal or New
Democratic Party (NDP) decisions on a national energy strategy.
The email said this would be needed to ensure the planned
in-service dates of projects like Energy East were not put at
risk, CP said.
The news of his email drew the scorn of NDP legislator
Charlie Angus: "The Liberal Party usually waits until after an
election is over to get involved in a scandal."
The Liberal campaign had earlier in the day defended Gagnier
but by evening it said he was standing down.
"He made his decision in the best interests of the party and
we respect his decision. Mr Gagnier has always operated within
full accordance of the rules," it said in a statement.
Both the Liberals and New Democrats had at first supported
the Energy East line, designed to ship oil from Alberta to
Canada's East Coast for refining or exporting.
But as environmental opposition built, they both backed off,
with Trudeau saying it needed more public support and the NDP
saying the environmental approval process needed revamping
before it could support it.
Conservative legislator Paul Calandra derided the Liberals:
"A party run by elite insiders who sell their influence to the
highest bidder to the detriment of taxpayers."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)