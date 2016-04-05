Canadian province Saskatchewan re-elects right-leaning government

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
April 4 The Canadian province of Saskatchewan, stung by collapsing prices of key products potash and crude oil, re-elected its right-leaning Saskatchewan Party government on Monday, CBC News projected.
Brad Wall, the province's charismatic leader since 2007, led his party to its third straight victory, a result that was expected but a first for a Saskatchewan conservative party.
CBC projected the Saskatchewan Party will form a majority government in the western Canadian province.
Saskatchewan is the home base of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , and rivals Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc also operate potash mines there.
Wall's government has begun a review of its complex potash royalty system. ($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage: