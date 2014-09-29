Canada's Encana to hold investor call before markets open Monday

Sept 29 Canada's Encana Corp said it
will hold a conference call for investors before the North
American markets open on Monday. It is not immediately clear
what the announcement is about.
Canada's largest natural gas producer has been restructuring
its operations away from natural gas as it looks to increase
output of more valuable oil and natural-gas liquids.
Earlier this month, Encana said it will sell its remaining
stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, the company it spun
out to investors in May, in a C$2.6 billion ($2.37 billion) deal
as it continues to raise funds to increase oil production.
